Junior Enforcers sweep Pittsburgh on the road

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers had a big weekend in the Steel City.

(Video courtesy: Hockey TV)

Elmira swept a two-game series on the road against the Pittsburgh Vengeance this weekend. The Junior Enforcers defeated the Vengeance in overtime 4-3 on Sunday. Alex Dameski scored the game-winner in overtime for Elmira. The Junior Enforcers won in a shootout 6-5 on Saturday. Nick Bear had the game-winning goal in the shootout for Elmira.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers are in third place in the Mid-Atlantic division with 50 points. Elmira is on the road against the Utica Jr. Comets on Wednesday then begin a two-game series at First Arena against the Skipjacks Hockey Club on Friday at 7:00 p.m.