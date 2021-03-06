Junior Enforcers sweep playoff series against Thunder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers are moving onto the next round of the playoffs.

Elmira defeated the Buffalo Thunder at First Arena on Saturday 7-1 to sweep the best-of-three opening round series in the USPHL Premier Division. The Junior Enforcers won game one at home on Friday 7-4.

Mateo Dixon deflected in a shot by Nick Bear in the first period to give the Junior Enforcers a 1-0 lead. Drake Reid scored on a shot thru traffic from just inside the blue line to put Elmira in front 2-0 in the first period. Jack Rogers had a natural hat trick for the Junior Enforcers that began in the second period and ended in the third period. Grant Linville made 18 saves for Elmira and made a save on a Thunder breakaway in the first period to keep the game scoreless.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers will host another best-of-three series in the next round of the playoffs next weekend at First Arena.

