Junior Enforcers to play home games at Murray Athletic Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers have a new home for their upcoming season.

The team announced on Wednesday that they will call Elmira College’s Murray Athletic Center its home for the 2021-22 season. The Junior Enforcers were forced to find a new facility to play their home games at with the future of First Arena still uncertain. The team will also hold all practices during their second season at The Domes. Elmira made it all the way to the USPHL National Championships in Chesapeake, Virginia in their inaugural season.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers begin their second USPHL Premier season on the road versus the Buffalo Stampede on Friday, October 1st at 7:00 p.m. Their home opener is set for Saturday, October 2nd at 7:00 p.m.