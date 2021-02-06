Junior Enforcers win home opener

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers took advantage of home ice for the first time this season on Saturday.

Elmira defeated the Buffalo Thunder 6-1 in their home opener at First Arena. The Jr. Enforcers played their first 34 games of their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division on the road due to the pandemic.

Elmira jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Kevin Martin, Maxime Landry, and Anthony Bax. Mitch LeFay scored a goal in the second period for Elmira and Nick Bear had two goals for the Jr. Enforcers. Joseph Weise made 23 saves in goal to earn the win.

Elmira is now 20-13-0-2 and are in third place in the Mid Atlantic division.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers host the Skipjacks Hockey Club at First Arena on Friday, February 26th at 7:00 p.m.