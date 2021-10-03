Junior Enforcers win their first game in a new home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers had a phenomenal first season and now they have a new one in a new arena.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers picked up a huge 7-2 win over the Buffalo Stampede on Saturday, to improve to 2-0 on the season. Elmira defeated Buffalo the previous night 5-2, but Saturday’s contest was far more special for the Junior Enforcers. The game took place in the historic Murray Athletic Center, which is home to Elmira College hockey and now Junior Enforcer hockey as well.

As they get comfortable in their new home, the Junior Enforcers will look to better a 2020 season that saw them make a deep run in the USPHL Playoff Tournament. The 2020 season was played in the now vacant First Arena, but not before the team played 34 consecutive road games due to the COVID pandemic.

The Junior Enforcers are coached by former Elmira Enforcers captain Glen Patterson. Elmira will play again Thursday, October 7th on the road against the Jersey Whalers.