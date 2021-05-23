Kendal Cook helps Missouri advance to NCAA Super Regionals

COLUMBIA, M.O. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Kendal Cook and the Missouri softball team are headed to the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Tigers punched their ticket on Sunday with a 5-0 win against Iowa in the NCAA Columbia Regional. Cook scored a run on a wild pitch as a pinch runner for the Tigers to give Missouri a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Cook is in her sophomore season as an infielder and outfielder and has scored 14 runs this season for the Tigers. Jordan Weber tossed the first postseason no-hitter for Missouri since 2011.

Eighth-seeded Missouri (41-15) went 3-0 in the NCAA Columbia Regional and did not allow a run. The Tigers await their opponent in the Super Regionals.

(Photo courtesy: @MizzouSoftball)