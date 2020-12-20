Kiara Fisher makes first career start for Syracuse

CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. (WETM) – Elmira grad Kiara Fisher made her first career start for Syracuse on Sunday.

Fisher started at point guard for the injured Tiana Mangakahia on the road against Boston College. The freshman and former Express standout scored three points in her first career start as the 18th-ranked Orange returned to the win column with an 83-70 win over the Eagles. Fisher was 3-for-4 from the free throw line and added two steals, an assist, and a rebound in 12 minutes of action. Kamilla Cardoso scored a game-high 24 points for Syracuse and Kiara Lewis added 20 points for the Orange.

Fisher scored a career-high 11 points for the Orange on Thursday in a loss on the road to North Carolina.

Syracuse (5-1) hosts Morgan State on Monday, December 28th at 7:00 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: @CuseWBB)