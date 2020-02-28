Kirt Manwaring talks Larry Walker getting into Baseball HOF

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – No local baseball player has had a bigger impact on the game than Horseheads Kirt Manwaring.

The 1993 Gold Glove catcher for the San Francisco Giants enjoyed 14 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) and was enshrined in the Giants Wall of Fame. In that time, Manwaring played with some of the best players to ever play professional baseball. That list includes new Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Larry Walker.

Manwaring played three seasons with Walker, including Larry’s National League MVP year in 1997. Kirt tells 18 Sports that Walker was a true gamer in all facets of excellence on the diamond. Manwaring is proud to see Walker get into Cooperstown in the final year on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Walker, considered one of the best hitters of his era, played 18 years in the big leagues. A five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner, Walker also earned three batting titles in his career. Most notably, Walker becomes just the second-born Canadian to ever be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Hear from Manwaring on what type of player Walker was as a teammate and an opponent. The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction will be this July in Cooperstown.