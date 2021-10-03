Lansing native Kyle Dake wins his third World Wrestling Championship

OSLO, Norway (WETM) -Lansing native and Cornell Wrestling Icon Kyle Dake earned his third World Wrestling Championship on Sunday.

Dake rolled through the 74 kg class with three wins including a 11-0 tech fall, a 5-0 win, and 9-1 victory to get to the championship match. In the final match Dake defeated Slovakia’s Tajmuraz Salkazanov by a score of 7-3. The win gives the 2013 Cornell alumni his first World Championship at an Olympic weight.

Dake took home the Senior World Championship in 2018 and 2019, as well as an Olympic Bronze Medal in Tokyo at the 2020 Games.

Photo Courtesy: @TeamUSA Twitter.