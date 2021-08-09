Larson looks to build momentum with win at WGI

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Kyle Larson is hoping his team can get on another roll this season following his win at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.

Larson led the final 27 laps and held off teammate Chase Elliott to win the Go Bowling at The Glen. The win at The Glen is Larson’s NASCAR Cup Series-best fifth of the year and the 11th of his career. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won three straight Cup Series races earlier this season and will look to continue to build momentum with three races to go before the start of the playoffs. ” We were on a roll there for a couple of months. I finished in first and second a lot and hopefully we can start a new streak back up. I’d love to win that regular season point title over Denny,” said Larson.

Larson moved into a tie with Denny Hamlin for the regular season championship with the win at WGI. The NASCAR Cup Series makes it’s debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday.