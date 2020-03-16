Legends of The Twin Tiers Re-Air – Terry Day 2017

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is giving back to its viewers.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing, 18 Sports will be re-streaming older episodes of Legends of The Twin Tiers. Tonight, we go back to 2017 with former longtime 18 Sports Director, Terry Day.

A fixture on WETM-TV from 1983 to 1999, Day revolutionized Elmira sports television and became a hall of fame broadcaster. Watch our 30-minute sitdown interview with Terry Day, a local icon on Legends of The Twin Tiers from 2017. Full episode, watch here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/high-school-sports/legends-of-the-twin-tiers-terry-day/