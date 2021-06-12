Lindsey Butler earns All-American honors at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, O.R. (WETM) – Corning grad Lindsey Butler is a first-team All-American for the second time in her college career.

The Virginia Tech sophomore finished in sixth place in the 800 meters on Saturday at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Butler finished strong in the final 200 meters and went from tenth place to sixth. The Corning native finished with a time of 2:02.83. Virginia’s Michaela Meyer won the event with a time of 2:00.28.

Butler also earned first-team All-American honors with a fourth place finish in the 800 meters at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas in March.

(Photo courtesy: @HokiesTFXC)