Lindsey Butler takes 4th place at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, A.R. (WETM) – Corning grad Lindsey Butler earned first-team All-American honors on Saturday.

The Virginia Tech sophomore finished in fourth place in the 800 meters at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Butler finished with a time of 2:02.15. Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller took first place with a time of 2:00.69.

Butler won gold in the 800 meters at the ACC Track and Field Indoor Championships in Clemson, South Carolina last month. Her winning time of 2:01.96 set a new ACC Championship record and shattered the school record for the Hokies.

Elmira grad and Providence graduate student Abbey Wheeler finished in fifth place in the 5,000 meters on Friday. Wheeler finished with a time of 15:51.87 and also earned first-team All-American honors.

(Photo courtesy: @HokiesTFXC)