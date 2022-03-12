Lindsey Butler wins national championship at Virginia Tech in 800m

BIRMINGHAM, A.L. (WETM) – Corning grad Lindsey Butler is a national champion.

Butler won a national championship for Virginia Tech in the 800 meters on Saturday at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. The junior’s gold medal winning time of 2:01.37 is a facility record time. Butler’s win gives her the first 800m championship in Virginia Tech history.

Butler improved her fourth-place finish in the 800m at the NCAA Championships in 2021 and earns the fourth All-American honor of her career. The Corning native won her second straight indoor ACC title in the 800m this season.

