Lindsey Butler wins second straight ACC Indoor title in 800m

BLACKSBURG, V.A. (WETM) – Corning grad Lindsey Butler has won gold again at Virginia Tech.

Butler won her second straight title for the Hokies in the 800 meters at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday. Virginia Tech hosted and won the championships.

The junior won by over 3 seconds with an NCAA-leading time of 2:01:23. Butler’s winning time is also a new school, facility, and ACC Championship record. Lindsey won the event last year with a winning time of 2:01.96.

