Local 8-year-old body builder is preparing for Vegas

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Jonah Goldwyn is an 8-year-old fitness fanatic, who attends the fourth grade in the Corning-Painted Post school district. He works out at home every day, during school recess, and four days a week in the Corning YMCA’s teen fitness center.

Jonah isn’t your average 8-year-old kid. Jonah eats five healthy meals a day and his father told 18 Sports that Jonah gave up video games along with junk food because his passion is bodybuilding.

Jonah recently competed at the INBA/PNBA Eastern regional bodybuilding event in Fairfield, NJ. He won first place in the Kids Fitness category, as well as “Best Posing” and was an inspiration to the judges and adult athletes at the event.

Following his performance in New Jersey, the INBA invited him to compete in the Kids Fitness category at the Natural Olympia in Las Vegas. The event will be held November 14-17, 2019.

Jonah is an inspiration to all of us in our community and there’s ways you can show your apprecation for Jonah’s hard work and dedication.

Jonah and his family are seeking area business sponsors to underwrite Jonah’s travel expenses to Las Vegas so he can participate in the big event.

The public is free to contact Jonah’s father Ted Goldwyn by cell phone at 914-715-2248 or by email at ted@tedgoldwyn.com to discuss sponsorship opportunities.