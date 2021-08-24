Local baseball player earns Colucci Award

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One local baseball player earned a prestigious award on Tuesday.

Matthew Skroskznik earned the Colucci Award presented by the Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball League. Skroskznik earned the award, which is given to the player in the league who exemplifies good character on and of the field. Colucci Award winners display leadership, poise, respect, and coachability according to league officials.

The Colucci Award is given out each year to honor Joseph D. Colucci. Colucci was a Horseheads High School student who tragically passed away in a car accident several decades ago. Originally, Colucci’s memory was honored by his family, who developed the league and helped fund the creation of the field for the Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball League.

The 18 Sports team would like to congratulate Matthew on this great accomplishment.