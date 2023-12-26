ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local baseball standouts are coming together to help aspiring players with a special clinic.

The Seneca All-Stars will host a special baseball clinic on Monday, January 1st featuring several local standouts. The Seneca All-Stars MVP All-American Skills Clinic will take place at 510 Baldwin Street, Elmira, N.Y. 14901 and cost $25 per player (payable by cash or check made out to Brian Jones prior to the beginning of the clinic). The clinic will be separated into an 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. session for players 12 & under and a 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. session for players 13 years old and up. Players can be registered through TeamSnap and are encouraged to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early for check-in.

The clinic will feature Seneca All-Star alums and current local college standouts, as well as All-Stars coach and former professional player Brian Jones. An in depth look at each instructor is listed below:

Brian Jones –

Brian Jones is the current head coach of the Seneca All-Stars. Jones will serve as the lead instructor, bringing top level experience as a former catcher in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Owen Stewart –

Owen Stewart is a current pitcher at George Mason University and an Elmira Notre Dame grad. Stewart made the NCAA Tournament: Winston-Salem Regional All-Tournament Team, as a freshman last season following multiple impressive outings on the mound. In addition, the local grad helped the Patriots to an Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament title, pitching several key relief innings. As a senior at Elmira Notre Dame, Stewart had a legendary season tossing 4 no-hitters in 2022.

Quinn Hanafin –

Quinn Hanafin is a Sayre grad and current standout at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Hanafin began his collegiate career at Lackawanna College, batting .409 with 12 home runs in 2 seasons. As a result of his outstanding offense, Hanafin earned a selection as a 2nd team NJCAA All-American in 2022, as well claiming the 2022 Regional XIX Division II offensive player of the year honor. The Sayre grad transferred to Penn Tech in 2023, batting .343 and helping the Wildcats to a runner up finish in the United East Conference Tournament.

Ryan Scott –

Ryan Scott is a Horseheads grad and current Mansfield University outfielder. Scott batted .302 in the past 2 seasons with the Mountaineers and spent this past summer with the NYCBL’s Horseheads Hitmen. The Horseheads native has found plenty of success in Mansfield, but left a lasting mark as a multi-sport athlete at Horseheads High School. Scott won the prestigious Ernie Davis Award in 2021 and was named the 2021 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP for his outstanding athletic year in football, baseball, and basketball.

Matt Procopio –

Matt Procopio is a Horseheads grad and incoming infielder at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Procopio was a standout for the Horseheads Blue Raiders baseball program, which guided him to Niagara County Community College. With the powerhouse, Thunderwolves, Procopio batted .412 with 49 RBIs and helped the team to an appearance in the 2023 NJCAA DIII Baseball World Series. This past summer, Procopio joined Ryan Scott on the NYCBL’s Horseheads Hitmen and made a major impact. While with the Hitmen, the standout infielder was selected to represent the NYCBL in the NACSB Prospect Games and he was named as an NYCBL All-Star. Following the summer season, Procopio committed to Lenoir-Rhyne, where he will play in the spring.

For more information on the Seneca All-Stars MVP All-American Skills Clinic, visit the Seneca All-Stars Facebook page.