ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy night of high school hoops action in the Twin Tiers.

Plenty of local teams took to the hardwood for a busy Tuesday night of action on the hardwood, but few would come away with a victory. In Section IV, Evan Sickler led the Tioga boys to a 62-45 win over Odessa-Montour with a 34 point night. The Tigers standout also reached his 1,000th career point in the game. Also in Section IV, Corning 8th grader Nolyn Proudfoot extended his 20 plus point streak to 4 games, scoring a game-high 24 points in a loss to Johnson City. In Section V, Hornell stayed perfect with a 65-38 win over Haverling, behind 22 points from Gennaro Picco. Haverling’s Jake Hagadone had 22 points in the loss. In the NTL, Athens outlasted Blue Ridge 54-52.

On the girl’s side, Edison fell to Newark Valley, while Athens, Wellsboro, and Cowanesque Valley all fell in the NTL. Townada earned a win over Canton, behind a 24 point night from Brynn Woodruff. Among the other victors on the night, Troy, Wyalusing, and North Penn-Liberty girls all picked up wins.

A full look at Tuesday’s scores are listed below:

Section IV Boys Basketball:

Johnson City 78 – Corning 63

Union-Endicott 63 – Horseheads 48

Tioga 62 – Odessa-Montour 45

Newark Valley 79 – Edison 47

Section IV Girls Basketball:

Newark Valley 64 – Edison 33

Section V Boys Basketball:

Hornell 65 – Haverling 38

Section V Girls Basketball:

Hornell 63 – Pal-Mac 59

NTL Boys Basketball:

Athens 54 – Blue Ridge 52

NTL Girls Basketball:

Troy 60 – Sayre 19

North Penn-Liberty 36 – Athens 29

Williamson 43 – North Penn-Mansfield 24

Northeast Bradford 67 – Wellsboro 45

Wyalusing 42 – Cowanesque Valley 27

Towanda 58 – Canton 46

For the latest on local high school basketball in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.



