ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning girls basketball and the Waverly boys each found the win column on Friday.

On a packed Friday night of high school basketball action, Corning girls hoops and Waverly boys basketball each earned wins. In girls hoops, Corning earned a 42-37 win over Maine-Endwell at home. Newark Valley defeated Watkins Glen by the same score, in a road contest for the Lake Hawks. On the boys side, Waverly picked up a 79-36 win over Windsor. Watkins Glen picked up a win as well, seeing Chris Simiele score 29 points.

Several other teams saw their standouts deliver impressive nights, but did not end up with the win. Elmira Notre Dame got a game-high 20 points from Jeremiah Parker, but fell to Dryden. In addition, Tioga fell to Newfield despite 18 points and 8 rebounds from Evan Sickler. In Section V, Haverling lost to unbeaten York, who overcame 25 points from Rams’ star Jake Hagadone.

A full look at Friday night’s scores is listed below:

Section IV Boys Basketball:

Waverly 79 – Windsor 36

Watkins Glen 73 – Newark Valley 62

Dryden 60 – Elmira Notre Dame 48

Trumansburg 84 – Edison 32

Union-Endicott 73 – Elmira 67

Newfield 59 – Tioga 39

Section V Boys Basketball:

York 97 – Haverling 48

Hornell 64 – Geneseo 57

NTL Boys Basketball:

Wellsboro 46 – Athens 33

Section IV Girls Basketball:

Corning 42 – Maine-Endwell 37

Newark Valley 42 – Watkins Glen 37

Section V Girls Basketball:

Haverling 21 – Letchworth 19

NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball:

Elmira College 58 – SUNY Morrisville 49

NCAA Division III Football Championship – 50th Annual Stagg Bowl: |

#11 SUNY Cortland 38 – #1 North Central 37

FPHL Hockey:

Elmira River Sharks 8 – Watertown Wolves 5

