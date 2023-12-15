ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning girls basketball and the Waverly boys each found the win column on Friday.
On a packed Friday night of high school basketball action, Corning girls hoops and Waverly boys basketball each earned wins. In girls hoops, Corning earned a 42-37 win over Maine-Endwell at home. Newark Valley defeated Watkins Glen by the same score, in a road contest for the Lake Hawks. On the boys side, Waverly picked up a 79-36 win over Windsor. Watkins Glen picked up a win as well, seeing Chris Simiele score 29 points.
Several other teams saw their standouts deliver impressive nights, but did not end up with the win. Elmira Notre Dame got a game-high 20 points from Jeremiah Parker, but fell to Dryden. In addition, Tioga fell to Newfield despite 18 points and 8 rebounds from Evan Sickler. In Section V, Haverling lost to unbeaten York, who overcame 25 points from Rams’ star Jake Hagadone.
A full look at Friday night’s scores is listed below:
Section IV Boys Basketball:
Waverly 79 – Windsor 36
Watkins Glen 73 – Newark Valley 62
Dryden 60 – Elmira Notre Dame 48
Trumansburg 84 – Edison 32
Union-Endicott 73 – Elmira 67
Newfield 59 – Tioga 39
Section V Boys Basketball:
York 97 – Haverling 48
Hornell 64 – Geneseo 57
NTL Boys Basketball:
Wellsboro 46 – Athens 33
Section IV Girls Basketball:
Corning 42 – Maine-Endwell 37
Newark Valley 42 – Watkins Glen 37
Section V Girls Basketball:
Haverling 21 – Letchworth 19
NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball:
Elmira College 58 – SUNY Morrisville 49
NCAA Division III Football Championship – 50th Annual Stagg Bowl: |
#11 SUNY Cortland 38 – #1 North Central 37
FPHL Hockey:
Elmira River Sharks 8 – Watertown Wolves 5
For the latest on local sports in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports on air and online.