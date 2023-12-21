ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local basketball standouts are pairing up for a great cause.

Edison’s Payton Littlefield and Elmira’s Ellie Clearwater have turned their upcoming girls basketball matchup, into a special fundraiser. Littlefield and Clearwater revealed that the January 27th girls basketball game, between the Spartans and Express, will be the first ever Hooping for Hope game. The Hooping for Hope game at Elmira High School will donate all proceeds to the Josh Palmer Fund, to directly help local leukemia patients. Edison basketball standout, Payton Littlefield hopes that the community will support the event, knowing how much it will help their fellow community members.

“I think we will get more people to come out to the game and support, if the community knows that the funds are going to leukemia patients in the local community, said Littlefield. It’s a great feeling to know that before the game even starts, we are competing for the same cause.”

In addition to making a difference in the community, Littlefield and Clearwater’s idea for Hooping for Hope will serve as a project for their New Visions class at GST BOCES. The pair of high school seniors will be submitting their experiences from Hooping for Hope, as a FCCLA Event Management Project, which will go to state competition.

Aside from the educational aspect, the senior standouts, they are excited to help the local Palmer Fund and watch their event come to fruition.

“We know the Palmer family, said Clearwater. We grew up with their kids and we know that the Palmer Fund is a great organization to work with. We’re all really excited for the event. It’s even better that it’s locally grown and it’s something we put together, and can watch play out. ”

Littlefield and Clearwater agreed that the upcoming Josh Palmer Tournament is one of their favorite parts of the year and they are both excited to not only raise money, but deliverer a great game for the community, in the thrilling fashion of the holiday tournament’s games.

“It will definitely be competitive, said Littlefield. Whenever Ellie and I face each other, it’s competitive. I think we both have some really good teams this year and it will line up good.”

Littlefield and Clearwater’s Hooping for Hope game will take place on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 at Elmira High School. The event kicks off with Edison vs. Elmira JV girls basketball at 5 p.m. and concludes with the varsity matchup at 6:30 p.m. The pair of seniors are encouraging local businesses to sponsor or donate. For more information on how to donate or attend the event, follow this link to the Hooping for Hope Facebook page.