Local boy diagnosed with autism is welcomed by his peers on and off the field

CAMPELL-SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Jonathan Morse is a 12-year-old 7th grader out of Campbell-Savona who has been diagnosed with autism and also is nonverbal. But that doesn’t stop Jonathan from making new friends and competing in modified soccer.

Jonathan loves sports, pretty much everything about sports. This year his parents were determined to have Jon be a part of the modified soccer program even though his playing time would be very limited due to safety reasons.

His parents wanted him to be a part of a team, not just for Jonathan, but to teach other kids that he is just another kid and shares the same joy they do.

Jonathan was accepted with open arms by his teammates and they all became a family from day one. Then to top it all off, Jonathan even had the chance to score his first goal.

Jonathan is an inspiration to us all. He continues to succeed on his soccer team, making more friends and growing relationships every single day.