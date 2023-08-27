ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Combat sports returns to the Twin Tiers in just under one week.

Gladius is set to return to The L in Horseheads on Saturday, September 2nd for the 44th installment of the local fighting promotion. Gladius Fights 44 will feature several local names and 2 title fights on the night. One of the title fights on the card is drawing major interest from local fight fans. The main event will see Corning, New York native Chase Bailey battle Mansfield, Pennsylvania’s Luke Kelly for the 155 pound MMA title. The main event bout is sure to draw plenty of fans for the clash between the Northern and Southern Tier fighters.

Bailey and Kelly both have had success in Gladius Fights, each earning a win at Gladius Fights 42. Both local fighters previewed their September 2nd title bout on a brand new Twin Tiers Overtime, which will release this Thursday, August 31st on mytwintiers.com/sports.

Bailey and Kelly will cap off an exciting night of fights, featuring plenty of familiar faces to Gladius Fights fans. A look at the current scheduled fights is listed below:

Main Event – 155 pound MMA Title – Luke Kelly vs Chase Bailey

Amateur MMA Heavyweight Title – Josh DePace vs Isaac Eddings

175 pound Submission Only – Skylar Rasmussen vs Kevin Carrier

130 pound Kickboxing – Michael Santiago vs. Lesley Hines

135 pound Amateur Kickboxing – Andreas Quiroz vs Mitch White

130 pound Amateur Kickboxing – Alex Sengphonexay vs Jonny Scheg

190 pounds Amateur MMA – Nyles Rife vs Austin Richcreek

For more information, including tickets and additional fights visit the Gladius Fights Facebook page.

Stick with 18 Sports and Twin Tiers Overtime for the latest on Gladius Fights and all local combat sports.