HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (WETM) – Local fighters claim five medals at the New York International Open Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

Five combatants from Corning’s Bear Hug Jiu-Jitsu claimed four gold medals and one silver this past weekend at Hofstra University. The New York International Open Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships saw Bear Hug BJJ co-owner Andrea QasGuargis lead the way, winning two gold medals in two divisions. Jennifer M. Bruno won gold in the Master 3 division and Darlene Dittell took silver. In the men’s middle division Frigyes Szabo brought home another gold for the local Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

Following the success, QasGuargis will have another shot for gold, as she will compete in the World Class IBJJF Championship in Las Vegas, on September 1st and 2nd.

Bear Hug BJJ Academy is run by Aron Rocha, along with QasGuargis. The pair has helped their fighters to plenty of recent success in addition to the medals. On Friday, Bear Hug BJJ fighter Jayson Hackett earned a MMA title shot in the main event of Cage Wars 61.

Below is a full look at Bear Hug BJJ’s results in the New York International Open Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships:

NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL OPEN IBJJF JIU-JITSU CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

MASTER 2 / FEMALE / BLUE / LIGHT (141.60LB)

1 GOLD

Andrea QasGuargis

Team Oliveira

ADULT / FEMALE / WHITE / MIDDLE (152.60LB)

2 SILVER

Darlene Dittell

Team Oliveira

ADULT / MALE / BLUE / MIDDLE (181.60LB)

1 GOLD

Frigyes Szabo

Team Oliveira

MASTER 2 / FEMALE / BLUE / OPEN CLASS

1 GOLD

Andrea QasGuargis

Team Oliveira

MASTER 3 / FEMALE / WHITE / FEATHER (129.00LB)

1 GOLD

Jennifer M. Bruno

