ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a busy weekend in high school sports, champions were crowned, while other teams advanced in their respective playoffs.

(Photo Courtesy: @ECSD_Schools on “X”)

Section champions were crowed on the volleyball court this weekend in Corning. The Elmira Express girls claimed their first Section IV Class AAA title in program history in a classic game. The Express won the game’s first set 30-28, after trailing early on. After taking the 1-0 advantage, the Hawks stormed back with 2 wins and had the Express backed up to a decisive match point twice in the 4th frame. Elmira rallied to win the 4th set 27-25 and rolled to the Class AAA crown, with a 15-12 win in the 5th and final set. In Class C, Trumansburg beat Tioga for the title and in Class D, it was Candor getting the trophy. Elmira and Candor will now advance to the NYSPHSAA Tournament. The schedules for both teams are listed below:

NYSPHSAA Girls Volleyball Tournament:

Class AAA Regionals – @ Candor High School

11/11 – Winner of North Rockland vs. Pine Bush Sub-Regional vs. Elmira – 2 p.m.

Class D Regionals – @ Candor High School

11/11 – TBD vs. Candor – 12 p.m.

On the soccer field, only one local team remains in the NYSPHSAA Tournament. The Haverling girls defeated Southwestern 4-0, on Saturday. The Class B regional win advances the Rams to the semifinal round. Haverling will face Section III’s Marcellus on Saturday (11/11) at 9:30 a.m. at Cortland High School. The Rams fell short of their first ever state title last season, with a 2-1 overtime loss to Irvington, in the final.

Top scorer Ella Yartym hopes to guide Haverling to the program’s first State Title.

NYSPHSAA Girls Soccer Tournament Semifinals – @ Cortland High School

11/11 – Marcellus vs. Haverling – 9:30 a.m.

On the gridiron, Section IV is down to one championship weekend. After dominant wins, Horseheads, Tioga, Waverly, Corning, and Elmira will all play for Section titles. A full look at each game is listed below:

Tioga senior quarterback Caden Bellis and the Tigers look to win a 6th-straight Class D title.

Section IV Football Tournament – Finals

Class AAA:

11/10 – #2 Elmira at #1 Corning – 6 p.m.

Class A:

11/10 – #2 Horseheads at #1 Vestal – 7 p.m.

Class B:

11/11 – #3 Owego vs. #1 Maine-Endwell – 3 p.m. at Vestal

Class C:

11/11 – #2 Chenango Forks vs. #1 Waverly – 12 p.m. at Vestal

Class D:

11/10 – #2 Delaware Academy (Delhi) vs. #1 Tioga – 7 p.m. at Johnson City

Also on the football field, the PIAA District IV Playoffs are set for the 2nd round. Powerhouse teams Canton and Troy are still alive in their respective tournament’s, while the past weekend was not kind to most of the other NTL teams. North Penn-Mansfield, Wyalusing, Towanda, and Cowanesque Valley all were eliminated after round 1. A look at the remaining local NTL teams in the PIAA Tournament are listed below:

PIAA District IV Football Tournament – Round Two

Class A:

11/10 – #5 Northwest Area at #1 Muncy – 7 p.m.

11/10 – #3 South Williamsport at #2 Canton – 7 p.m.

Class AA:

11/10 – #4 Line Mountain at #1 Troy – 7 p.m.

