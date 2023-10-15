ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local high school soccer teams are preparing to chase down a title in Section IV and V.

Local high school soccer teams from across Section IV and V are each riding different waves of momentum going into their respective tournaments, which begin on Tuesday. In Section V, Dundee/Bradford added to a historic season for their boy’s and girl’s teams. The BraveScot boys earned both Dundee and Bradford’s first number 1 seeding ever in the Class C2 bracket. Dundee/Bradford will have a round 1 bye and play the winner of Bolivar-Richburg vs. Wheatland-Chili on Saturday. On the girl’s side, Dundee/Bradford earned a 5 seed and will battle 12th seeded Alexander on Tuesday.

(Photo: Bradford Central School District) – Dundee/Bradford Boy’s Soccer captures Class C, number 1 seed for the first time in program history

Elsewhere in Section V, both boy’s and girl’s teams for Addison, Hornell, and Haverling all made their class tournaments in Class C and Class B. Another team looking to close out a dominant year are the Haverling girls. The Rams are 14-1 on the year and hold a victory over Section IV power Watkins Glen. Haverling girl’s soccer is set to take on 16th seeded Wayland-Cohocton on Tuesday.

In Section IV, Class AAA will be claimed on both the girl’s and boy’s sides with an Elmira at Corning matchup. Both teams are the only 2 in the new class and will play for the AAA crown on October 26th. In Class AA and C, Horseheads will battle a tough Vestal team on the road, while Watkins Glen travels to Marathon. Elmira Notre Dame boy’s soccer earned a 2nd seed and first round bye in Class D.

On the girl’s side in Class AA, Horseheads is set to host Ithaca on Saturday. In Class B, Waverly will play at home in round 1 against Dryden. In Class C, Tioga and Elmira Notre Dame host round 1 games, while 14-1 Watkins Glen earned a round 1 bye. The defending Section IV Class C champs will host the winner of Groton and Bainbridge-Guilford’s first round clash.

Watkins Glen’s Ava Kelly and Skye Honrath look to continue scoring success in sectionals

A full look at the first round for your local high school soccer teams is listed below:

Section IV Boy’s Tournament:

Class AAA – #2 Elmira @ #1 Corning – 10/26 – 7:30 p.m.

Class AA – #3 Horseheads @ #2 Vestal – 10/20 – 3:30 p.m.

Class C – #12 Watkins Glen @ #5 Marathon – 10/17 – 3:30 p.m.

Class D – #7 Worcester/#10 Roxbury @ #2 Elmira Notre Dame – 10/20 – 3:30 p.m.

Section IV Girl’s Tournament:

Class AAA – #2 Elmira @ #1 Corning – 10/26 – 5:30 p.m.

Class AA – #3 Ithaca @ #2 Horseheads – 10/21 – 3:30 p.m.

Class B – #5 Dryden @ #4 Waverly – 10/21 – 6 p.m.

Class C –

#10 Groton/#7 Bainbridge-Guilford @ #2 Watkins Glen – 10/21 – 3:30 p.m.

#12 Seton Catholic @ #5 Elmira Notre Dame – 10/18 – 4:30 p.m.

#9 Unatego @ #8 Tioga – 10/18 – 3:30 p.m.

Section V Boy’s Tournament:

Class B –

#14 Waterloo @ #3 Hornell – 10/18 – 6:30 p.m.

#11 Penn Yan @ #6 Haverling – 10/18 – 6:30 p.m.

Class C –

#8 Bolivar-Richburg/#9 Wheatland-Chili @ #1 Dundee/Bradford – 10/21 – 2 p.m.

#6 Williamson/#11 Canisteo-Greenwood @ #3 Addison – 10/21 – 6:30 p.m.

#10 Holley @ #7 Campbell-Savona – 10/18 – 6 p.m.

Class D –

#13 Avoca-Prattsburgh @ #4 HAC – 10/17 – 3:30 p.m.

Section V Girl’s Tournament:

Class B –

#16 Wayland-Cohocton @ #1 Haverling – 10/17 – 6 p.m.

#11 Marcus-Whitman @ #6 Hornell – 10/17 – 6 p.m.

Class C2 –

#12 Alexander @ #5 Dundee/Bradford – 10/17 – 5 p.m.

Class C1 –

#10 York/Pavilion @ #7 Addison – 10/17 – 6 p.m.

#13 Campbell-Savona @ #4 Bloomfield – 10/17 – 6 p.m.

Class D –

#13 Hammondsport @ #4 Avoca-Prattsburgh – 10/18 – 3 p.m.

For a full look at the brackets for each tournament, follow the listed links below:

– Section IV Boy’s Soccer Tournament

– Section IV Girl’s Soccer Tournament

– Section V Boy’s Soccer Tournament

– Section V Girl’s Soccer Tournament