HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Gladius Fights will return to Horseheads with a major main event.

(Photo Courtesy: Gladius Fights Facebook)

On September 2nd, Gladius Fights will make it’s return to “The L” in Horseheads. Twin Tiers natives, Chase Bailey and Luke Kelly will headline the night, in a main event title fight. Bailey hails from Corning, New York and will battle Mansfield, Pennsylvania native Kelly, for the 155 pound amateur MMA championship.

Bailey is 2-0 in Gladius, most recently getting a TKO victory over Curtis Fields in the Gladius Fights 42 main event. Kelly is also unbeaten in the local promotion, touting a unanimous decision win against Mason Lewis and submission win over Skylar Rasmussen, at the last 2 Gladius events.

Gladius Fights has seen many local names step into the cage and move on to success. Elmira’s Matt “Baby Face” Phillips is an alumni of the promotion and last won the main event of Gladius Fights 41. Phillips has since remained a representative of the promotion, while finding success with the BYB Extreme Fighting Series. Another Gladius alumni, was a former champion of the promotion. Angola, New York’s Patchy Mix got his start with Gladius, before winning the Bantamweight World Grand Prix Championship in Bellator MMA.

18 Sports and Twin Tiers Overtime has followed the local MMA and kickboxing promotion, with stories and features on Gladius Fights, 41, 42, and 43.

18 Sports will have more on this event in the coming weeks. For more information on the event, visit the Gladius Fights Facebook page.