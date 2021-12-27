Logan Knowles receives adaptive sports equipment

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native and special needs skier Logan Knowles received a big surprise earlier this month.

Knowles was surprised with his own adaptive sports equipment at the Hartford Ski Spectacular in Breckenridge, Colorado. Knowles received new alpine ski poles to help him achieve his goal of qualifying for the U.S National Ski Team and compete in the 2022 Paralympic games. Adaptive sports equipment is 7 to 8 times more expensive than traditional sports equipment and will help Logan continue to excel in winter sports.

Knowles, 21, was born with cerebral palsy and was told he would never walk. Not only did he walk, Knowles earned a gold medal in special needs skiing and has proved that nothing is impossible.