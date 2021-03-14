Logan McNaney having success in goal for 3rd-ranked Maryland

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native Logan McNaney and the 3rd-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse team is off to a good start to their season.

McNaney has started all four games in goal for the 4-0 Terrapins this season. The sophomore goalie has 42 saves this season with a .532 save percentage. McNaney made nine saves for the Terps in a big 19-12 win at home against 4th-ranked Rutgers on Saturday.

Maryland is on the road against 15th-ranked Ohio State on Saturday at noon. The Terps are coached by Corning native John Tillman.

(Photos courtesy: umterps.com)

(Video courtesy: @TerpsMLax)

