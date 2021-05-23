Logan McNaney makes 10 saves as Terps advance to Final Four in OT

SOUTH BEND, I.N. (WETM) – Corning native Logan McNaney is headed to the Final Four with the Maryland men’s lacrosse team.

The third-seeded Terrapins won a thriller against sixth-seeded Notre Dame in overtime 14-13 on Sunday in the NCAA Quarterfinals. Anthony DeMaio scored the game-winner for the Terps 39 seconds into overtime. McNaney made 10 saves in goal for Maryland and the sophomore made a couple of big saves late in the fourth quarter for the Terps.

Maryland (14-0) will face second-seeded Duke (14-2) in the NCAA Semifinals on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Duke advanced to championship weekend by defeating Corning grad Aidan Olmstead and Loyola in the NCAA Quarterfinals in overtime 10-9. Olmstead had three assists for the Greyhounds. Joe Robertson scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Blue Devils.

Olmstead led the team in points and assists in his senior season with 31 goals and 29 assists and will return next season as a graduate student for Loyola (10-6).