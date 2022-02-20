Logan McNaney & No. 1 Terps defeats No. 9 Syracuse at Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native and Maryland goalie Logan McNaney picked up a win at the Carrier Dome on Sunday.

The top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse team moved to 3-0 this season with a 14-10 win on the road against ninth-ranked Syracuse. The Terrapins would jump out to a 5-0 lead in the second quarter and would stay in front for the win. McNaney made 12 saves in goal for Maryland to move to 3-0 this season. The junior goalie has made 26 saves this season and has a .510 save percentage with a goals against average of 9.17.

Logan Wisnauskas scored four goals and had an assist for the Terps. Tucker Dordevic had five goals and an assist for the Orange.

Maryland is coached by Corning native John Tillman. The Terps host No. 18 Princeton on Saturday at 1 p.m.

