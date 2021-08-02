Logano looks back at weekend sweep at The Glen in 2015

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano recently spoke with 18 Sports about his special weekend at The Glen in 2015.

Logano swept the weekend at Watkins Glen International by winning both the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the NASCAR Cup Series race. The Team Penske driver passed Kevin Harvick on the last lap for the lead in the Cup Series race after Harvick ran out of gas. The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion reflected on his special weekend at The Glen. “We were able to sweep the weekend winning the Xfinity race and then winning the Cup race which was really special especially on the road course for me,” said Logano.

Go Bowling at The Glen weekend at Watkins Glen International is August 4th thru the 8th.