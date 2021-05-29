Long-time Cornell wrestling head coach Rob Koll takes over at Stanford

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Long-time Cornell wrestling head coach Rob Koll is leaving the Big Red after 27 seasons.

Koll has accepted the head coaching job at Stanford. Cornell’s all-time wins leader turned the Big Red into one of the top college wrestling programs. Koll had a career record at Cornell of 317-101-5 and guided the Big Red to 20 Ivy League titles and crowned 16 NCAA champions.

Former Big Red All-American Mike Grey has been named the new Cornell head coach. Grey has served as an assistant coach at Cornell for the past 11 years.

