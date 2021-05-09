Loyola withdraws from Patriot League title game due to COVID protocol

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WETM) – Corning grad Aidan Olmstead and the Loyola men’s lacrosse team did not get to play for a Patriot League Championship on Sunday.

The Greyhounds withdrew from the Patriot League Championship game against Lehigh due to a positive COVID-19 test within their program. Lehigh will head to the NCAA Tournament. Loyola (9-5) will evaluate its ability to be available for the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is tonight.

Olmstead has 26 goals and a team-high 25 assists for the Greyhounds and leads the team in points in his senior season with 51.

(Photo courtesy: loyolagreyhounds.com)

