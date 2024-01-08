ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Maddox Hughey has earned a special honor.

(PHOTO: Elmira Star-Gazette)

Hughey has won the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Local sports fans voted on mytwintiers.com/sports helping us determine the winner.

Hughey scored 28 points for Horseheads boys basketball in the Blue Raiders’ game vs. Greater Latrobe during the Josh Palmer Tournament. Maddox, a senior forward, also had a 20-point game against Bishop Kearney in the tourney.

