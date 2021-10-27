Maine-Endwell football forced to forfeit wins from the fall of 2021 season

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT) – This has obviously been a crazy year for high school sports. However, on Tuesday, it took an even stranger turn.

First tweeted out by Section IV Football, the Maine-Endwell football team is being forced by the section to forfeit their first 5 wins from the fall 2021 season due to an ineligible player competing for the Spartans.

In a statement released by M-E Superintendent Jason Van Fossen Tuesday evening, the Maine-Endwell school district was notified of the sanction last Friday.

According to Van Fossen, the district is planning on appealing the section’s decision and is currently waiting to find out about a hearing date.

The Spartans were 6-1 on the season and ranked 7th in the state in Class B.

If the decision were to be upheld, M-E would then drop to 1-6.

That would then give wins to all the teams the Spartans had beaten in their first 6 games, including Chenango Forks, who would now become 7-0 and would have their prior win streak extended to 26-straight.

That would also give Owego a league win, boosting the Indians to 1st place in Class B at 2-1 in division.

As of now, Windsor is scheduled to host M-E this coming Friday.

I reached out to the Section IV office multiple times, with no call returned.