Mansfield Destroyers, Hornell Dodgers lead the way as All-NYCBL team announced

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers and Hornell Dodgers finished the 2021 NYCBL season atop the western division and now they’re each getting some serious postseason hardware.

The Destroyers and Dodgers led all NYCBL teams with seven players named to the 2021 All-NYCBL roster. Michael Cervantes, John Whooley, Tyler Castelli, Chic Deaetano, Cody Shimp, Nico Ryder, and Kyle Smith each took home honor for the Destroyers.

The Dodgers were represented by Mitchell Daniels, Aaron Mann, Matteo Avallone, Chris Penna, Brendan O’Donnell, Alex Foppe, and Charlie White.

The Dansville Gliders had three players named to the All-NYCBL team: Jared Coppola, Kyle Gurney, and Cole Agemy.