Mansfield U. baseball player makes debut in Summer OIympics

TOKYO (WETM) – Mansfield University baseball player Assaf Lowengart made his debut for Israel in the Summer Olympics on Sunday.

Lowengart drew a walk as a pinch hitter and had two putouts in right field for Israel in their 12-5 win against Mexico. It was the first ever win for Israel in the Olympics. The team improved to 1-2 and is in medal contention in Tokyo. Lowengart hit .290 this past season for the Mountaineers with 22 runs, five doubles, 11 home runs, and 26 RBI’s.

Israel takes on Korea in the quarterfinals on Monday.