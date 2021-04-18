Maryland goalie Logan McNaney scores goal in Terps win

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (WETM) – Corning native and Maryland sophomore goalie Logan McNaney made a huge play for the Terps on Sunday.

McNaney launched the ball about 60 yards into an open net in the third quarter for his first career goal in an 18-8 win for top-ranked Maryland at home against Ohio State. The goal by McNaney is believed to be the first Maryland goal scored by a goalie since Jim Beardmore in 1985. Logan also made 12 saves in goal. The Terrapins moved to 9-0 and clinched a regular season Big Ten title with the win.

Maryland wraps up their regular season on the road against Johns Hopkins on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now