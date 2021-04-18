Maryland goalie Logan McNaney scores goal in Terps win

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (WETM) – Corning native and Maryland sophomore goalie Logan McNaney made a huge play for the Terps on Sunday.

McNaney launched the ball about 60 yards into an open net in the third quarter for his first career goal in an 18-8 win for top-ranked Maryland at home against Ohio State. The goal by McNaney is believed to be the first Maryland goal scored by a goalie since Jim Beardmore in 1985. Logan also made 12 saves in goal. The Terrapins moved to 9-0 and clinched a regular season Big Ten title with the win.

Maryland wraps up their regular season on the road against Johns Hopkins on Saturday at 2 p.m.