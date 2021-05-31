Maryland, McNaney edged by Virginia in national title game

EAST HARTFORD, C.T. (WETM) – Corning native Logan McNaney and the Maryland men’s lacrosse team were dealt there first loss of the season in the national title game on Monday.

Fourth-seeded Virginia hung on to defeat third-seeded Maryland 17-16 in a thriller in the NCAA Championship game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Virginia (14-4) captured their second straight national title with the win. The Cavaliers led 9-7 at halftime and would take a 16-11 lead early in the fourth quarter on a goal scored by Matt Moore. The Terrapins (15-1) would rally back and a goal by Anthony DeMaio cut the lead to one with 11 seconds to go. Luke Wierman would get off a shot for the Terps with time winding down but Alex Rode made a huge save for the Cavaliers to secure the win.

McNaney made 11 saves in goal for the Terps and finishes his sophomore season at Maryland with a record of 14-1 and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection. Maryland made their sixth appearance in the NCAA Finals since Corning native John Tillman was hired as head coach prior to the 2011 season.

(Photo courtesy: @TerpsMLax)