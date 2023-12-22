ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Matt Phillips is preparing for his return to the BYB Extreme Fighting Series.

Elmira native, Matt “Babyface” Phillips will step back in the bare knuckle boxing ring, at BYB Extreme 23 in Pembroke Pines, Florida on January 18th. Fresh off of a June win in London, England for his BYB debut, Phillips is set to put his perfect bare knuckle record on the line against Henry “The Pitbull” Williams. With the bout less than a month away, the Elmira native continues to improve of his skills at The Sanctuary Barbell Club and various locations in the Twin Tiers, with an intense fight camp. The unbeaten bare knuckle fighter believes he has evolved as a in the ring, after suffering an injury to his hand in his last fight.

“I overcame an injury with my right hand, said Phillips. So, I got to work with my left hand a lot more. I’ll have a better jab, a better hook, and better body shots with my left. My right hand is 100 percent.”

While traveling around the area for training, Phillips shared that he has done plenty of sparring and will be picking up the intensity of his work.

“I’ve been going hard, said Phillips. Been doing a lot of doubles and will be doing a lot of triple sessions soon too.”

As for the unbeaten fighter’s opponent on next month, Phillips expects a much different adversary in Williams.

“He’s tough and has more experience in bare knuckle than I do, said Phillips. Henry is more of a boxer. He may not want to engage with me or trade heavy exchanges. He likely won’t want to fight on the inside as much as I do, opposed to Paul Hilz, who I was there with quite a bit.”

Despite the difference in opponent, the man known as Babyface in the ring is excited to once again fight in a hostile environment.

“Henry is from Florida and has a lot of fans, said Phillips. We will be stepping into his backyard like I did over in England. I’m prepared and am bringing an army of fans to Florida with me, so we’ll be ready.”

BYB Extreme 23: Brawl in the Pines II will take place at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Thursday, January 18th. Ticket information can be found at this link. If you can’t make the event, BYB 23 will be streamed live, free with the linked providers on beIN Sports Xtra.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on the career of Elmira’s Matt “Babyface” Phillips.