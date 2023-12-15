ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt Phillips is set for another bout in the BYB Extreme Fighting Series.

(Photo Courtesy: BYB Extreme Fighting Series)

Elmira’s Matt “Babyface” Phillips will return to the BYB Trigon for a bare knuckling boxing bout against Henry Williams in January. The BYB Extreme Fighting Series announced on Monday, that Phillips would defend his perfect bare knuckle record at BYB Extreme 23 on January 18th in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Phillips is 3-0 as a bare knuckle fighter, winning his first 2 bouts in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2021 and 2022. In February, Phillips signed with BYB and debuted 4 months later. In his debut, the Elmira native defeated bare knuckle veteran Paul Hilz via stoppage at the O2 Arena in London, England. The win came as a part of a cross brand competition against England’s BKB promotion, called the Police Gazette International Cup. Phillips’ win helped propel BYB to a 6-3 victory in the inaugural event.

On top of his success in the bare knuckle world Phillips has maintained an outstanding record in kickboxing and MMA. The man known as Babyface in the ring holds a 4-0 record in professional kickboxing, with his last win coming at Gladius Fights 41.

As for Phillips’ January opponent, Williams has followed a similar path to the Elmira native. Henry “The Pitbull” Williams began his career in MMA, before signing with the BKFC. In 2022, Williams earned a stoppage win and a TKO victory over Sterling Lenz and Paul Walters. Following a 2-0 start in the BKFC, Williams joined BYB Extreme Fights. With BYB, the Florida native fell in his first 2 bouts, but most recently picked up a unanimous decision win over Jimmy Sandlin. Last fighting in October and in front of a home crowd, Williams could prove to be a formidable opponent for Phillips.

BYB Extreme 23: Brawl in the Pines II will take place at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pine, Florida on Thursday, January 18th. Ticket information can be found at this link. If you can’t make the event, BYB 23 will be streamed live, free with the linked providers on beIN Sports Xtra.