BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A three-time Cy Young Award winner will be on the mound in Binghamton on Tuesday.

(Photo courtesy: www.milb.com)

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer will make a rehab start for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium. The 37-year-old and eight-time all-star will start against the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:35 p.m. Scherzer has been out since May 18th with an oblique injury.

The right-hander is 195-98 with a 3.15 ERA over his fifteen-year major league career and is 5-1 this season with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts in his first season with the Mets.