COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (WETM) – Corning native Logan McNaney had a big game in goal under the lights on Sunday night.

McNaney made 13 saves in goal as top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse rolled past No. 3 Rutgers at home 17-9. The junior goalie reached double-digit saves for the 16th time in his career and held Rutgers to just one goal in the third quarter.

Logan Wisnauskas had three goals and an assist and became Maryland’s new all-time career points leader with 292. Wisnauskas passed Jared Bernhardt who had 290 career points.

Maryland (10-0) hosts No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.