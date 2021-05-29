McNaney makes 17 saves as Maryland rolls past Duke in NCAA Semifinals

EAST HARTFORD, C.T. (WETM) – Corning native Logan McNaney and the Maryland men’s lacrosse team will play for a national championship on Memorial Day.

The third-seeded Terrapins rolled past second-seeded Duke 14-5 in the NCAA Semifinals on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Terrapins ended the first half on a 4-0 run and led 8-3 at halftime. Jared Bernhardt scored five goals and had two assists for the undefeated Terps.

McNaney made 17 saves in goal for Maryland and the Terps defense held the Blue Devils to a season-low five goals. Maryland advances to the NCAA Finals for the sixth time under head coach and Corning native John Tillman. The Terps are off to their best start in school history and will try to win their fourth national title.

Maryland (15-0) will face defending national champs and fourth-seeded Virginia in the National Championship game on Monday at 1:00 p.m.

