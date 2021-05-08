McNaney makes 7 saves as top-ranked Maryland wins Big Ten Championship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WETM) – Two Corning natives won a Big Ten Championship with Maryland men’s lacrosse on Saturday night.

Top-ranked Maryland rallied in the second half to defeat Johns Hopkins 12-10 in the Big Ten Championship game. Johns Hopkins led 8-6 at halftime. Kyle Long scored a go-ahead goal for the Terrapins with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter to put Maryland in front for good 10-9. Corning native Logan McNaney made seven saves in goal for Maryland as the Terps won their third Big Ten Tournament Championship under head coach and Corning native John Tillman.

Undefeated Maryland (12-0) have clinched an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The brackets will be unveiled on Sunday night.

(Photo courtesy: @TerpsMLax)