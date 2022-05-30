EAST HARTFORD, C.T. (WETM) – Corning native Logan McNaney can call himself a national champion.

(Photo courtesy: @TerpsMLax)

The top-seeded Maryland men’s lacrosse team completed an undefeated season by winning a National Championship with a 9-7 victory over seventh-seeded Cornell on Monday. McNaney delivered another big performance in goal for the Terrapins and made 17 saves. The junior was named the 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player and finished the tourney with 61 saves.

After CJ Kirst scored the first goal of the game for the Big Red in the first quarter the Terps would score five straight goals and took a 7-2 lead into halftime. The Big Red trailed 9-2 in the third when they began to comeback. Cornell would score five straight goals to cut the lead to 9-7. McNaney made some big saves down the stretch as Maryland won their second national title under head coach and Corning native J ohn Tillman .

Anthony DeMaio had a game-high four goals and added an assist for the Terrapins. Kirst had two goals and an assist for the Big Red.

Maryland finishes their season undefeated at 18-0 and set an NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss. Cornell finishes their season at 14-5 with an Ivy League title and as national runner-up for the fifth time in program history.