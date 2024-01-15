ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads basketball standout has earned this week’s top honor.

Horseheads junior guard Megan Wolf has been tabbed as the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Wolf had a monster game in a win over Johnson City last week.

Wolf scored 22 points in the win over the Wildcats propelling the team one of the top victories of the Blue Raiders’ season this year. Horseheads and Wolf will next be in action Friday night at Elmira. Opening tip is slated for 7:15 PM.

Each week, 18 Sports presents the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan Athlete of The Week throughout the school calendar.