BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander made his regular season debut in the New York Mets organization in Binghamton.

New York Mets ace Justin Verlander started for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, at Mirabito Stadium. Verlander did not allow a run and had 6 strikeouts in just over 4 innings of work against Akron. The former World Series champion helped Binghamton to a 6-1 victory, for the Rumble Ponies second straight win.

Verlander believes the start was a promising step in his recovery from a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder.

“I feel pretty good, said Verlander. I think I could have tightened up my pitch shapes a little bit, but I don’t want to be too picky. It was my first start in over a month, so to be health is the biggest, most important factor.”

The star pitcher is entering his 18th season in the MLB and first with the Mets. Verlander signed a 2-year, $86 million deal in December, following a World Series Championship with Houston in 2022.