Mike Johnston Jr. named new Corning High School football head coach

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning High School has promoted Mike Johnston Jr. to football head coach of the varsity team, on Friday.

Johnston has plenty of coaching experience from all around the area. This season will mark his 30th year coaching football in the area. Johnston had previously served as the offensive coordinator for Elmira High School and Corning-Painted Post. The long time coach was most notably head coach of Corning West High School from 1994 to 2009.

Johnston will take over for interim head coach Tim Hughes, who had been helping prepare this Corning Hawks football team for their 2021 fall season, following an undefeated spring season.

Johnston brings a long list of accomplishments to the table in multiple sports. Johnston has been a part of multiple championships in football, a state championship in 2019 as head coach of the Corning softball team, and he is the head coach of the boys basketball varsity team.

With this change of leadership Corning will look to best their 5-0 record in the spring season. Corning’s season begins on Friday, September 10th at home against Ithaca at 7:00 p.m.